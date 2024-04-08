We're not shedding load – ECG boss reiterates

Samuel Dubik Mahama

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) reiterated its stance that there are no ongoing power outages, commonly known as "dumsor," in the country, refuting circulating reports.

Despite demands for a load-shedding timetable, both ECG and the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, maintain that the power distributor is not implementing load shedding.



However, after a meeting with the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, ECG's managing director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, informed journalists that the transformer challenges have been addressed.

Mahama assured the public that ECG is making every effort to ensure stable electricity supply, emphasizing that load shedding is not currently in effect.



"The assurance is that we are doing our best. The lights are going to stay on. Most of the transformers that we spoke about and the intensification exercises are almost done. So we should just stay positive. There will be a proper statement as to the way forward. We are currently not shedding load. So we are not shedding load," he said.