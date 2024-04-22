We're very optimistic of securing third tranche from IMF – Amin Adam

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the Minister for Finance has expressed optimism regarding the release of the third tranche of the IMF's three-billion-dollar bailout to Ghana.

Speaking after the Spring Meetings in Washington, he highlighted the need for an MOU with external creditors to secure the funds.



Dr. Adam emphasized that Ghana has fulfilled its obligations, expecting approval for the $360 million tranche during the IMF Executive Board meeting in June.



He noted that negotiations with official creditors have progressed well since January.

“We do not have any reason to suggest that the board will miss this because essentially we have agreed to all that we need to do and the only outstanding issue is the draft from the official creditors this May if we have that there won’t be any lengthy negotiation,” he said.



“We have already negotiated and we have agreed to the offer they gave us in principle since January…so I can tell you, we are very optimistic,” he added.