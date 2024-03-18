We're working with intelligence sources to bring Chinese convict back into custody – Prisons Service

Ghana Prisons Service

The Ghana Prisons Service is actively pursuing a Chinese convict who escaped custody after deceiving two prison officers with a KFC meal and soft drinks.

CCTV footage revealed that the officers accompanied the inmate to a hotel in Korle-Gonno, Accra, where he purportedly met his wife in a room before fleeing through the balcony while the officers remained in the hotel reception area.



Joseph Oteng and Sergeant Isaac Boateng Bonsu have been formally charged with conspiracy and aiding escape in connection with the incident.

Abdul Latif Adamu, Head of Public Relations at the Ghana Prison Service, reiterated the institution's dedication to recapturing the escaped convict.



He stated, "Our search party is still on the field. We have received a lot of intelligence information leading to where the convict can be found. So I can assure you that the search party is still active. We are working with numerous intelligence sources, and we hope to bring him back into custody soon."