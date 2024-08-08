News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

We really should have had Amin Adam much earlier as Finance Minister – Franklin Cudjoe

Screenshot 2024 08 08 103358.png Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has received praise from Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa, for his recent apology regarding economic hardships caused by the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Cudjoe expressed that Adam's appointment as Finance Minister should have occurred sooner.

He challenged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to also take responsibility and offer genuine solutions to avoid future economic difficulties.

During a town hall meeting on August 6, Dr. Adam apologized for the DDEP's impact, explaining it was a necessary step to meet IMF requirements and avoid worsening economic conditions.

Read full article

Source: 3news