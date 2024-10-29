We take instructions from Bagbin, not Supreme Court – Doyoe Cudjoe

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe

NDC MP for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, has asserted that parliamentarians follow directions from the Speaker of Parliament, not the Supreme Court.

Her comments come after Speaker Alban Bagbin declared four parliamentary seats vacant, sparking debates in Parliament.



A Supreme Court panel granted a stay of this ruling after a petition by Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Cudjoe clarified that, while respecting court proceedings, MPs answer to the Speaker regarding parliamentary issues. She also noted that arrangements would be made for independent MPs to have designated seating in the chamber.



