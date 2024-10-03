We’ve been doing mining for over 400 years; it cannot be banned – Ama Daaku

Ellen Ama Daaku

Ellen Ama Daaku, a communication team member for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stated on the Angel Morning Show that mining cannot be banned in Ghana, as it has been a part of the country for 400 years.

She highlighted that gold mining occurs in 14 of Ghana's 16 regions, including the Northern Region, and emphasized the need to address illegal mining instead.



Ama Daaku pointed out that over five million people rely on small-scale mining for their livelihoods, questioning where these workers would go if mining were outlawed.

She reaffirmed that illegal mining is already prohibited by law and called for stricter enforcement against violators.



