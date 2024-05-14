We've completed 378 projects in the North East region – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has praised the significant strides achieved in the North East Region since its creation, citing a surge in developmental initiatives.

During a meeting with religious leaders in the North East Region as part of his nationwide tour, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the remarkable progress witnessed in the region since its establishment. He noted the completion of over 300 infrastructure projects.



"If you look at the projects we have done in the North East region, and I was looking at the data yesterday, we have completed 378 projects in the North East region. Completed in the last seven years. Completed 378 projects, and there are 138 projects that are ongoing which we will do then. And these include 93 classroom blocks that we have built," he stated.

Highlighting the commitment of his administration to further bolster development in the region, Dr. Bawumia expressed his dedication to leveraging resources and initiatives to propel growth if elected to lead a new NPP government.