We’ve started processes to bring back road tolls – Asenso-Boakye

Francis Asenso-Boakye

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has considered reintroducing road tolls, which were suspended in 2021.

The sector minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has begun engaging stakeholders to revive the tolls, citing the need for funds to maintain Ghana's deteriorating roads.



The e-levy, introduced to replace tolls, has failed to generate sufficient revenue. The minister believes tolls are essential, like in other countries, to finance road maintenance.

The NPP flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia, has also proposed reintroducing tolls to pay private sector contractors for road construction.



