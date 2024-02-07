We want to revolutionize higher education in Africa – Academic City president

Professor Fred McBagonluri

Academic City University College has reiterated its dedication to delivering top-notch education tailored to the demands of the contemporary world.

Professor Fred McBagonluri, the President and Provost of the University, emphasized the institution's ongoing efforts to revolutionize higher education in Africa by nurturing the next generation of leaders poised to contribute significantly to the continent's advancement.



Addressing the 7th Matriculation Ceremony for newly admitted students in Accra, Prof. McBagonluri highlighted the university's commitment to providing the highest quality education through various modes, including online courses, blended learning, and traditional in-person classes.



"With our mission to revolutionize higher education in Africa, we are committed to offering the highest quality education possible," he stated, welcoming a diverse group of 213 students from 15 different countries for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Encouraging active engagement in campus activities, Prof. McBagonluri urged the freshmen to embrace a holistic approach to their education beyond just academic pursuits.



He underscored the university's unique educational philosophy, which integrates entrepreneurship and leadership into its curriculum, making them essential elements of students' educational experience and future prospects.



"Our commitment to technology and entrepreneurship is exemplified by the Technology and Entrepreneurial Centre, which offers students the opportunity to freely explore their creative ideas and gain practical experience with cutting-edge industry machinery through engaging STEM workshops," he added.