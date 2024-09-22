We will complete oil and gas enclave roads in Nzema – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Source: 3news

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to complete the abandoned oil and gas enclave roads project in Nzema land if elected.

The project, initiated during the Mills-Mahama administration, was intended to improve roads in the region, which is crucial for Ghana's oil industry.



Mahama made this pledge during the "Journey to Nkroful Nkrumah Fest 2024," highlighting the importance of developing the area to support its role in the oil and gas sector.

He criticized the current government for halting the project and vowed to revive it under a future NDC administration.



Read full article