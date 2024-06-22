News

News
We will ensure neutrality of Civil Service – NDC

NDC CLOGSAG 696x414.png The NDC assured these concerns would be addressed in their manifesto

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged to ensure the neutrality of the Civil Service if elected in the December 2024 elections.

Meeting with the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), the NDC's Manifesto Team promised to protect civil servants from political interference, improve their conditions of service, and involve them in policy formulation.

CLOGSAG emphasized the importance of maintaining the Civil Service's neutrality and suggested reviewing the decentralization structure and addressing pension shortfalls.

The NDC assured these concerns would be addressed in their manifesto.

