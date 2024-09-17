We will recall Parliament for discrepancies in voters’ register if we have to – Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Source: 3news

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) may explore other legal options to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to allow a forensic audit of the voters’ register.

Speaking during a protest on September 17, Dr. Forson said the party might even recall Parliament from recess to address the issue.



The NDC is staging demonstrations across all 16 regions, citing alleged discrepancies in the voters' register.

However, the Peace Council has advised the NDC to allow the EC to clean up the register first before demanding a forensic audit.



