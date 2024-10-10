‘We will restore polluted rivers in three months if NPP wins’ – Mireku Duker

The current state of the Mankran River due to illegal mining

Source: 3news

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, has promised that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will restore Ghana’s polluted water bodies within three months if re-elected.

Speaking in the Prestea Huni Valley, he said the NPP has a plan to clean up rivers affected by illegal mining, or “galamsey,” without banning small-scale mining entirely.



Duker urged miners to support the party in the upcoming December 7 elections, assuring them of continued livelihood protection through responsible mining practices.

His remarks come amid growing calls for urgent action against the environmental damage caused by galamsey.



