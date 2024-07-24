We will revive Tema Oil Refinery — Herbert Krapa assures

Herbert Krapa

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) aims to secure a strategic partner within 90 days to commence full operations.

Minister of State for Energy, Herbert Krapa, assured government support for the process, emphasizing the need for capital, technology, and efficiency.



TOR Managing Director, Kofi Tagoe Mocumbi, confirmed the ongoing selection process during Krapa's visit.

Krapa stressed the importance of operational readiness, including the laboratory and other departments, to ensure a smooth investor entry. He highlighted TOR’s strategic potential and the urgency of revamping its operations, while also noting collaboration with Sentuo Refinery to complement each other’s efforts.



