News
We will stage biggest demo, embark on series of strikes if govt dares to sell SSNIT hotels – Ablakwa

Ablakwaa Demo 2 696x552 Ablakwa demands NPRA publish its review

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

North Tongu MP Okudzeto Ablakwa has warned of nationwide demonstrations if the government proceeds with selling a 60% stake in four SSNIT hotels to Rock City.

Despite an initial NPRA directive to halt the process, Employment Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah claims NPRA has now approved the sale.

Ablakwa demands NPRA publish its review, challenging its legitimacy compared to the critical assessment by the transaction advisor.

He vows continued resistance, including demonstrations and strikes with organized labor, to prevent what he terms an "obnoxious transaction."

