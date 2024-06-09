We will start commissioning some of the Agenda 111 project in third quarter of 2024 – Nsiah-Asare

Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare

Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, presidential health advisor, has announced that some Agenda 111 projects will be commissioned in the third quarter of 2024, delayed from the second due to uncontrollable factors.

He cited the rainy season affecting construction pace but assured that some projects are 90% complete.



The Agenda 111 initiative aims to build 111 district hospitals to enhance healthcare access, especially in rural areas, by 2025.

However, as of October 2023, only about 52% of the hospitals were completed, with less than 15 fully finished, raising concerns as President Akufo-Addo's term nears its end.



