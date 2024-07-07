We won't allow you and your NDC to 'Gaslight' Ghanaians against NPP again! - Miracles to Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt and Dennis Miracles

Dennis Miracles, a member of the Bawumia campaign team, and Kwesi Pratt, the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, have engaged in a heated exchange regarding the choice of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of the New Patriotic Party.

Miracles accused Pratt of exhibiting double standards and being in cahoots with the NDC.



He defended Dr. Opoku Prempeh's qualities as a generous leader and disputed Pratt's claims.

The verbal spat centered around differing opinions on Dr. Opoku Prempeh's suitability as a running mate and allegations of bias.



