Welcome, AMA Centralised Digital Service and Payment Platform

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has launched a centralized digital service and payment platform for revenue collection, allowing ratepayers to make payments conveniently from any location.

The new system addresses concerns of mistrust and inefficiency in the manual collection process.



Traders have praised the platform's convenience and security, with some suggesting improvements.

The digitization of payment processes is seen as innovative and strategic, and the AMA's engagement with businesses has been commendable.



However, the article also highlights the prevalence of informality in Ghana's economy, which hinders revenue optimization and development.



