Western North Region: 20-year-old robbery suspect escapes from police custody in Juaboso

RunrunScreenshot 2024 10 07 071934.png Yaw Tawiah

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

A male adult, Yaw Tawiah, also known as Jah Boy, escaped from custody at the Sefwi Boinzan Police Station on October 3, 2024.

The 20-year-old was awaiting arraignment on charges of conspiracy to rob, robbery, and possession of a firearm.

According to sources, policewoman Constable Alice Owusu Agyemang opened the cell to fetch water for Tawiah and his accomplice, Bright Tetteh (alias Kofi Y2K).

During this time, Tawiah pushed the officer and fled into nearby bushes.

A search party has been organized, but efforts to locate Tawiah have so far been unsuccessful.

Police are working with informants to recapture him.

Source: www.asaaseradio.com