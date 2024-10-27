Western Region GWCL gives customers 3-week ultimatum to pay GHC23m debt

The company is owed GH¢23 million, primarily by domestic users (90%)

Source: 3news

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in Takoradi has given customers a three-week ultimatum to settle outstanding debts or face legal action.

The company is owed GH¢23 million, primarily by domestic users (90%).



Acting Chief Regional Manager Nana Barimah Barnier highlighted that these unpaid debts strain the company’s ability to maintain water supply.

To encourage timely payments, GWCL recognized two exemplary customers during Customer Service Month for their consistent bill payments.



The company urges all customers to prioritize settling their bills to avoid penalties and support national development.



