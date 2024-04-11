Western Region: Transport fares surge by 20% despite earlier suspension

A fare from Agona-Nkwanta to Akwaada has risen to GH₵18 from the previous GH₵15

Despite initial reports suggesting a suspension, transport fares in the Western Region have surged by twenty percent (20%), effective April 11, 2023, catching many residents off guard, Graphic Online reports.

The increase has affected various routes, with prices rising significantly.



For example, the fare from Takoradi to Kwei-Kuma has increased from GH₵6.00 to GH₵7.20 pesewas, while the journey from Takoradi to Accra now costs GH₵78, up from GH₵65.



Likewise, the fare from Agona-Nkwanta to Akwaada has risen to GH₵18 from the previous GH₵15, and the route from Sekondi to Takoradi now costs GH₵6, up from GH₵5.



A regional executive member of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) explained that the fare hike is not limited to the Western Region.



Reports from other regions indicate similar fare adjustments due to escalating costs of fuel, spare parts, and other operational factors.

Despite the fare increase, the GPRTU official urged passengers to report any unauthorized fare charges by drivers to the union.



The decision to increase fares has been met with mixed reactions, with some commuters expressing frustration over the additional financial burden, especially amid current economic challenges.



The fare adjustments come at a challenging time for many residents, who are already grappling with rising costs of living.



As the situation unfolds, passengers are advised to stay informed about any further developments regarding transport fares in the region.