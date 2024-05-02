Western Region: Zongo leaders honor Bawumia for generosity

The Imams and Zongo Chiefs lauded Dr. Bawumia for both his personal contributions

The leaders of the Western Region's Zongo Community have expressed their appreciation for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's generosity towards mankind and his dedication to all-encompassing progress.

During his campaign tour of the Western Region, Dr Bawumia, also the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, engaged with Imams and Zongo Chiefs, receiving acknowledgment for his philanthropy and dedication to inclusive progress.



In a meeting with the Imams and Zongo Chiefs, Dr. Bawumia was lauded for both his personal contributions to aiding many individuals and his initiatives for development while serving as Vice President.



In recognition of his benevolent acts and to further motivate him, the Chiefs and Imams bestowed upon Dr. Bawumia a citation, underscoring his commitment to humanity and progress.

The citation, presented by the Regional Chief Imam and Zongo Chiefs, expressed gratitude for Dr. Bawumia's consistent support for those in need and his discreet assistance, which often goes unrecognized.



Dr. Bawumia's extensive efforts to uplift individuals and communities, coupled with his humility and dedication to service, have earned him admiration and appreciation from the Zongo community in the Western Region.