News
What has Abu Jinapor done to warrant this ‘ancient’ edict? – Franklin Cudjoe on ban

Mon, 22 Jul 2024 Source: 3news

Franklin Cudjoe, founder of IMANI Africa, has expressed surprise at the ban on Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, from visiting palaces in Gonjaland.

The ban was issued by the King of the Gonja kingdom, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Soale Jewu Soale, who accused Abu Jinapor of disrespect and undermining his authority.

The King stated that any chief who welcomes Abu Jinapor to their palace will face consequences.

Cudjoe questioned the necessity of the ban, asking if such actions are still necessary in modern times.

Source: 3news