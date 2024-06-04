What is it with the current leadership of the EC and ‘senseless’ decision-making? – Kwakye Ofosu asks

Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former Deputy Minister of Information, has criticized the Electoral Commission's (EC) decision to prevent party agents from monitoring the voter transfer exercise, calling it "senseless".

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refused to recall its agents, alleging that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is manipulating voter transfers.



However, Albert Arhin of CODEO has noteds that the EC's initial allowance of party agents was a magnanimous gesture, as it is not legally required.

He urged the National Peace Council to intervene to ensure a peaceful transfer of votes.



