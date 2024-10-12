What stopped you from arresting owners of the machines – Amaliba on burnt chanfans

Abraham Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, Director of Conflict Resolution for the NDC, has criticized President Akufo-Addo's handling of illegal mining (galamsey), alleging that key figures within the NPP, including ministers and district executives, are involved in galamsey activities but face no consequences.

He questioned why the operators of the burnt galamsey machines, destroyed under the "Operation Halt" initiative, were not arrested, suggesting they were tipped off before the military arrived.

Amaliba argued that the government’s fight against galamsey lacks true commitment and called for stronger action against those involved, including government officials.



