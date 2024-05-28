WhatsApp boss in online spat with Elon Musk

Elon Musk bought Twitter, now called X, in 2022

Source: BBC

WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart refuted Elon Musk's claim that the messaging app "exports your user data every night," emphasizing that WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted and cannot be read by the company.

Meta's AI chief Yann LeCun also criticized Musk's statements. While Cathcart is correct about message encryption, security experts point out that metadata, such as user location and communication patterns, can still be shared.

WhatsApp's Privacy Policy indicates that user data is used for targeted ads across Meta platforms, raising concerns about the extent of metadata shared within Meta’s ecosystem.



