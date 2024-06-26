When lies meet filthy arrogance — Ivan blasts NPP after Bawumia named NAPO as running mate

He condemned the party's combination of deceit and arrogance,

Political analyst Ivan Kyei Innocent has sharply criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP), labeling its presidential ticket as the worst in the country's political history.

He condemned the party's combination of deceit and arrogance, specifically targeting Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), who has been named as Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate for the 2024 elections.



Innocent described NAPO as arrogant, disrespectful, and unsuitable for a presidential role.

He suggested that the current trajectory of the NPP indicates its potential downfall, quoting the adage, “He who the gods want to kill, they first make mad.”



