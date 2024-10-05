News

Where were you when fight against galamsey led to NPP losing seats – Kate Gyamfuah questions protesters

KateScreenshot 2024 10 05 073808.png Gyamfuah even pledged to join the protest after the elections

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NPP National Women’s Organizer, Kate Gyamfuah, has criticized anti-illegal mining protesters for only raising their concerns as the election approaches.

She recalled President Akufo-Addo's intense fight against illegal mining (galamsey) in 2020, which caused the NPP to lose many seats in mining communities.

Gyamfuah expressed surprise that protesters, who were silent then, are now vocal.

She emphasized that the NPP had already taken action to protect water bodies and argued that the fight against galamsey should be postponed until after the elections for a fairer effort.

Gyamfuah even pledged to join the protest after the elections.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com