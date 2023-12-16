Who signs a mining agreement in a room before asking for feedback? – Franklin Cudjoe to Abu Jinapor

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has criticized the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, over the recently signed mining deal with Barari DV Ghana Ltd.

Samuel Abu Jinapor has argued that the deal is one of the best the government has signed in history.



He said the government has nothing to hide and welcomes feedback from the general public including criticism.



However, Cudjoe questioned the timing and transparency of the decision.



He took to social media to express his concerns, stating, "Who signs a mining agreement on behalf of a state in a room before asking for feedback? What is Abu Jinapor talking about, especially when he declared the deal to be the best ever?" he said.



Barari DV Ghana Ltd., a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited has been granted a fifteen-year lease for lithium extraction in Ewoyaa, Mfantseman Municipality, Central Region.

Addressing the media at a press conference, Minister Jinapor highlighted the unique aspects of the contract, emphasizing a 10% royalty rate and 19% state participation.



He argued that these terms were designed to secure greater value for the nation, defending the deal as one of the best the government has ever signed.



According to critics, including the International Energy Agency (IEA), the agreement which gives Ghana a 10% royalty is a shortchange against the development of the country.





Who signs a mining agreement on behalf of a state in a room before asking for feedback?



What is Abu Jinapor talking about especially when he declared the deal to be the best ever? — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) December 15, 2023

