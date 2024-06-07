News

Why Buffer Stock Boss Could Easily Win Pusiga seat – Pollster details

Alhaji Hanan Abdul Wahab24.png Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab

Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: mynewsgh.com

A pollster, Mr Ali Imoro has predicted that Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab, CEO of NAFCO, has a high chance of winning the Pusiga seat for NPP due to voter apathy and his youth appeal.

A pollster, Mr Ali Imoro has predicted that Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab, CEO of NAFCO, has a high chance of winning the Pusiga seat for NPP due to voter apathy and his youth appeal. Residents are dissatisfied with the incumbent, Hon Laadi Ayii Ayamba and praised Abdul-Wahab for his developmental projects, including an AstroTurf pitch, boreholes, and road networks



