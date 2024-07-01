Why Haruna Iddrisu, other MPs are not part of NDC’s campaign team explained

Haruna Iddrisu

Fiifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has clarified that former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has not been sidelined in the party.

He explained that the decision to exclude Members of Parliament from the campaign team is to allow them to focus on their duties as MPs.



Kwetey emphasized that having MPs concentrate on their constituencies ensures better performance in their regions.

He also dismissed rumors of disunity within the NDC, attributing them to the desperation of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), which he claims lacks a compelling message for the 2024 elections.



