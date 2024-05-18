Why Martin Amidu wants Kissi Agyebeng removed as Special Prosecutor

Martin Amidu (left), Kissi Agyebeng (right)

Martin Amidu, former Special Prosecutor (SP) of Ghana, has petitioned for the impeachment of his successor, Kissi Agyebeng, citing six main reasons for his removal.

Amidu's petition, sent to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and subsequently forwarded to Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, alleges various misconducts by Agyebeng, including encroachment of authority, inducement of staff from sister law enforcement agencies, abuse of citizens' rights through arrests and detentions, abuse of the judiciary, procurement breaches, and refusal to comply with Right to Information (RTI) requests.



According to a Graphic Online report, one of Amidu's key allegations is the encroachment of presidential authority by Agyebeng, particularly in the appointment of staff without presidential approval.



Amidu claims that Agyebeng engaged the services of three directors without having a board in place, which, according to Amidu, was a violation of protocol.



Additionally, Amidu accuses Agyebeng of inducing staff from sister law enforcement agencies with higher salaries and ranks, alleging that this practice compromised the integrity of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).



Amidu also alleges that Agyebeng's handling of certain cases, such as those involving Madam Cecila Dapaah and Prof. Frimpong Boateng, amounted to an abuse of citizens' rights through arrests and detentions.

He further accuses Agyebeng of abusing the judiciary by criticizing court decisions involving OSP cases, which Amidu views as undermining the judicial process.



Moreover, Amidu claims that Agyebeng breached procurement rules in the refurbishment of the OSP's new office complex and procurement of vehicles.



In response to Amidu's petition, the Chief Justice has requested Agyebeng's response to the allegations to determine whether there is a prima facie case against him. If a prima facie case is established, a committee will be established to investigate the allegations further.



The outcome of this investigation could lead to Agyebeng's removal from office, in accordance with the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959).