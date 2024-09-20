News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
3

Why did you appoint your stooges to the Electoral Commission ? – William Atuguba asks Akufo-Addo

AdddoScreenshot 2024 09 20 092822.png William Atuguba called for an audit of the voter register

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

Retired Supreme Court Justice William Atuguba has criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo for allegedly appointing his "stooges" to the Electoral Commission (EC), questioning the fairness of these appointments.

He called for an audit of the voter register, stating it would resolve concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Atuguba cited constitutional provisions that emphasize the need for fairness in exercising discretionary power.

His comments came during discussions about the NDC's recent "Enough is Enough" protest, which demanded a credible electoral process to protect Ghana's democracy.

Read full article

Source: 3news