Why didn’t Mahama and his family join the demo? – Koku Anyidoho asks

Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Source: 3news

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary Samuel Koku Anyidoho has questioned why John Dramani Mahama did not join the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration on September 17.

In a social media post, Anyidoho criticized Mahama for allegedly not participating in the protest he incited, suggesting a disconnect between leadership and supporters.

Meanwhile, Mahama, addressing the demonstration, emphasized that it was about justice and protecting democratic rights, and urged the Electoral Commission to uphold public trust.



Read full article