Why have you not announced that I’m the new Alhaji in Parliament? – K.T Hammond after completing Hajj pilgrimage

Kobina Tahir Hammond

Minister for Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has requested that his new title "Alhaji" be formally recognized in parliamentary records after completing the Hajj pilgrimage.

He expressed disappointment that his new title had not been announced or recorded in parliament, and instructed the Clerk to ensure its accurate representation in official documents.

Hammond emphasized the importance of properly reflecting his new name, joining the list of new Alhajis and Hajias in the chamber.



Read full article