News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Why our world needs fiscal restraint in biggest-ever election year

Vote Counting Ghana Presidential Elections 2020 Zubaida Mabuno Ismail 768x432 Vote counting at a polling station

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: 3news.com

The global economic outlook has improved, with inflation decreasing and financial conditions easing.

However, many countries still struggle with high public debt and fiscal deficits.

The IMF has urged governments to rebuild buffers and ensure fiscal sustainability.

Global public debt has increased to 93% of GDP, led by the US and China. Moderate fiscal tightening is expected, but uncertainty remains.

With a record number of elections in 2024, governments must exercise restraint to maintain sound public finances.

The IMF recommended phasing out crisis-era policies, containing spending, and enhancing revenue to ensure sustainable public finances.

Read full article

Source: 3news.com