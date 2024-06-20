News

News
Why should I be discussing hotels when tomato prices are rising – Bryan Acheampong

Bryan Acheampong 696x480.png Bryan Acheampong

Thu, 20 Jun 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong has expressed frustration over defending his hotel’s involvement in a public bid amidst rising food prices.

Acheampong, facing allegations of conflict of interest over his hotel, Rock City Hotel, attempting to acquire a 60% stake in SSNIT-owned hotels, dismissed these claims as baseless distractions.

He criticized the focus on hotel bids instead of critical issues like escalating tomato prices.

Acheampong refuted MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s claims of Rock City Hotel’s losses, clarifying that the company’s 2023 audit was pending. Acheampong stressed his adherence to avoiding conflicts of interest, while organized labour demanded the halt of SSNIT’s hotel sale.

