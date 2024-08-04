News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Winneba market women choose Afenyo-Markin over NDC’s Naana Jane

Afenyo Bruhaha With Naana Chanting his praises, they ignored Naana Jane

Sun, 4 Aug 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

In Winneba's Effutu Municipal capital, market women abandoned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, during her visit on August 2, 2024, to support NDC.

The women, including NDC supporters, left her to flock around Effutu MP Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, who was also visiting the market.

Chanting his praises, they ignored Naana Jane, causing her to leave the market to avoid further embarrassment.

This incident highlights Afenyo-Markin's strong local support and poses a challenge for the NDC in Effutu.

Read full article

Source: www.asaaseradio.com