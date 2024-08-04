Winneba market women choose Afenyo-Markin over NDC’s Naana Jane

Chanting his praises, they ignored Naana Jane

In Winneba's Effutu Municipal capital, market women abandoned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, during her visit on August 2, 2024, to support NDC.

The women, including NDC supporters, left her to flock around Effutu MP Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, who was also visiting the market.



Chanting his praises, they ignored Naana Jane, causing her to leave the market to avoid further embarrassment.

This incident highlights Afenyo-Markin's strong local support and poses a challenge for the NDC in Effutu.



