Woman jailed 18 months for stabbing tailor in the neck

Source: GNA

A 25-year-old launderer, Ayisha Attoman, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison by an Adentan Circuit Court for stabbing Tetteh Adzidoboh, a tailor, in the neck with a broken bottle.

The incident occurred after Attoman accused Adzidoboh of beating her young son during play.



Despite being a first-time offender and pleading guilty, the court, recognizing the severity of the injury caused, handed down the sentence.

Attoman's one-and-a-half-year-old child will be placed in the care of relatives, and the Department of Social Welfare was ordered to report on the child's situation.



