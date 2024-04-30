Women leaders in Ghana convene to advocate gender-transformative social policies

The meeting aimed to address the impact of economic measures on women, youth, marginalized group

Twenty-five influential women leaders from various sectors gathered in Accra to initiate discussions on gender-transformative approaches to social policies in Ghana.

Organized by NETRIGHT and supported by the Open Society-Africa, the meeting aimed to address the impact of economic measures on women, youth, and marginalized groups.



According to Graphic Online, the participants, including feminist economists, entrepreneurs, academics, and practitioners, gathered to discuss the economy's social implications and the challenges faced by various groups.



The meeting sought to set an agenda for gender-transformative social policies, highlighting the need for policies that prioritize gender equality and address structural causes of inequality.



Dr. Mrs. Esther Ofei Aboagye, the moderator, emphasized the importance of gender transformative approaches that go beyond addressing discrimination and unequal access to resources. These approaches aim to change mindsets, values, and beliefs, and create systems that support gender equality.

The meeting highlighted the need for urgent attention to policy architecture, legislation, and guiding frameworks in Ghana. It called for binding commitments to ensure attention to differential concerns and the effects of economic policies on women and vulnerable populations.



The participants also stressed the importance of social protection interventions and decent work for women and vulnerable populations.



NETRIGHT's advocacy intervention on Empowering Women for Change aims to advocate for gender-transformative social policies through feminist mobilization in Ghana. The meeting marks the beginning of a dialogue to shape the future of gender equality and social policy in the country.