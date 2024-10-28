Wontumi threatens Kofi Boakye again, incites supporters against his alleged NDC gang

Wontumi alleged that the NDC is planning to incite violence

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has issued a second warning to retired COP Nathan Kofi Boakye ahead of the 2024 elections.

Wontumi alleged that the NDC is planning to incite violence but insisted such attempts would fail. He cautioned that if any violence occurs on election day, he would “banish” Kofi Boakye from the region.



Wontumi encouraged NPP supporters to stay vigilant at polling stations, urging them to counter any attempts at unrest.

Previously, he threatened to place Kofi Boakye under citizen’s arrest if involved in election-related violence.



