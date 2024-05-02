Wor Yoomo Ayemuede Foundation creates 200 jobs for young women in Nungua

Wor Yoomo Ayemuede delivered an inspirational address, encouraging the recruits

Wor Yoomo Ayemuede, through her foundation, has partnered with Platinum Management Solutions to provide 200 sustainable jobs for young women aged 18-35 in Nungua and beyond, aiming to tackle youth unemployment.

This initiative, in collaboration with Dignity DTRT Group in the Tema Free Zones enclave, not only offers employment but also empowerment for the recruited women.



Under the guidance of HR advisor Madam Beatrice, the recruits underwent comprehensive orientation, preparing them for their new roles and setting the stage for their journey towards success.



Wor Yoomo Ayemuede delivered an inspirational address, encouraging the recruits to seize every opportunity and strive for greatness. She emphasized the transformative power of hard work and determination, inspiring ambition among the attendees.



Wor Yoomo Ayemuede emphasized the importance of women's contribution to society, challenging traditional notions of beauty and promoting the image of the working woman as a symbol of grace and strength.

The initiative aims to not only provide jobs but also to empower women to take charge of their lives and contribute meaningfully to their communities.



With the recruits set to start their roles on Friday, 3rd May 2024, this initiative marks a significant step in the developmental agenda of the nation, providing young women with opportunities for personal growth and economic empowerment.



It is a testament to the commitment of Wor Yoomo Ayemuede and her foundation to creating a more inclusive and prosperous society for all.