Work on Nima-Paloma drains kickstarts

Construction has begun on the Nima-Paloma to Odaw drains under the Greater Accra Resilience and Integrated Development (GARID) project, aimed at upgrading major drains to mitigate flooding in Accra's Ring Road, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Adabraka, and Asylum Down areas.

Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, highlighted the project's role in alleviating Accra's perennial flooding issues.



Future plans include drainage improvements in Kaneshie, with contracts soon to be signed.

The initiative is part of the 2024 National Flood Control Programme, targeting dredging, channel reconstruction, and enhancing drainage infrastructure nationwide.



