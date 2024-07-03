World Vision Ghana commits $3.5 million to combat child hunger, malnutrition

The campaign seeks to create a society in which children consume enough nutritional food

Source: GNA

World Vision Ghana (WVG) has committed $3.5 million to the "Enough Campaign," aimed at ending child hunger and malnutrition.

The campaign seeks to raise awareness and ensure children have access to nutritious food locally and sustainably. A 2019 UNICEF report indicated 24% of Ghanaian children aged six months to two years are malnourished.



WVG National Director, Laura Del Valle, highlighted the exacerbating effects of rising food prices and climate change.

The campaign will provide comprehensive nutrition services to 1.3 million children and 1.7 million households, promote positive behaviors, and influence policies for improved food security and nutrition for children.



