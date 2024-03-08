World Vision Ghana signs MoU with Gold fields Ghana foundation to provide safe water at Damang

World Vision Ghana

Source: GNA

World Vision Ghana and Gold Fields Ghana Foundation on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide safe drinking water to the Damang- Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The partnership would also amplify and expand water, health , and Sanitation (WASH) programme.



It would also increase access to safe water, foster sustainability, strengthen water governance, promote innovated solutions and prioritise inclusivity.



Laura Cristina Delvalle, National Director of WVG signed for WVG, while Abdel-Razak Yakubu, Executive Secretary for Gold Fields Ghana Foundation signed on behalf of his Foundation.



In an address, Madam Delvalle said as a Christian humanitarian emergency, relief, advocacy and development organisation, WVG was dedicated to bringing hope,joy and justice to all children with a particular focus on the most vulnerable, families and communities.



She said that was done through transformative programming that tackled the root-causes of poverty and injustice. She said it was regrettable that about 18 million people in Ghana lacked access to safely managed water and according to UNICEF,76 per cent of households in Ghana was at a risk of drinking water containing faecal matter.



Improving the water situation, she said required strategic interventions and the MoU was a step in the right direction to address the crucial issue of water access and sustainability in the Damang- Huni Valley Municipality.

She commended Gold Fields Ghana Foundation for the partnership and gave the assurance that it would make a change in the lives of countless Ghanaians.



Abdel-Razak on the other hand said Gold Fields Ghana Foundation was contributing $270, 000 towards the Damang project.



He said his outfit had over the years tried to find lasting solutions to the acute water challenges of the area, and the partnership would leverage their search for such solutions.



He said the partnership was apt as World Vision Ghana had the track record and expertise in providing potable water and the pilot project at Damang, could be extended to 200 households that would be metered.



Nana Bene Mireku (known in private life as Dr Tony Aubyn) Abakumahene of Wassa Damang gave the assurance that the project would give the people there adequate



prospects and commended the two organisations for the partnership.

In water, Sanitation and Hygiene, World Vision Ghana had over the years supported thousands of communities and individuals, supported healthcare, education, among other important interventions.



Gold Fields Ghana Foundation have also supported mining communities in the areas of education, health, water and Sanitation, agriculture and infrastructural



development.



They have also empowered youth in so many areas.