World War II veteran urges youth to prioritize peace ahead of elections

Warrant Officer 1 Joseph Ashitey Hammond (retd)

Warrant Officer 1 Joseph Ashitey Hammond (retd), a veteran of World War II, has advised the youth to steer clear of activities that could endanger the peace of Ghana.

Speaking at a media encounter at the British Council in Accra, he cautioned against being manipulated by political parties or actors to engage in violence during the upcoming December 7 polls.



He emphasized the importance of prioritizing peace, noting that the youth are the future of the country and should not allow themselves to be used to disrupt peace.



WO1 Hammond (retd) highlighted the need for political parties to prioritize peace in the 2024 election to avoid plunging the country into unrest.



Drawing from his experiences in World War II, he emphasized the futility of war and underscored the importance of peace for development. He called on all stakeholders to ensure that the election is conducted peacefully and fairly, with a focus on electing a leader who can guide the nation towards progress.

The media encounter was held to brief journalists about the upcoming launch of WO1 Hammond's autobiography and the global peace initiative of the Joseph Ashitey Hammond Foundation, scheduled for June 22, 2024, Graphic Online reports.



The event was attended by Ghana's Ambassador to France, Anna Bossman, the Ga-Dangme Council, and other dignitaries.



In his autobiography, WO1 Hammond is expected to delve into various aspects of Ghana's political history, including his involvement in the February 28 crossroads shooting and the experiences of Ghanaian soldiers during World War II.



His commitment to promoting peace through his foundation's initiatives reflects his belief in the importance of peace for national development.