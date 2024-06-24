World first epilepsy device fitted in UK boy's skull

Oran (R) lives with his mum, brother and sister

Source: BBC

A boy with severe epilepsy, Oran Knowlson, has become the first patient to trial a skull-fitted neurostimulator to control seizures.

The device, which sends electrical signals deep into his brain, has reduced his daytime seizures by 80%. His mother, Justine, reported a significant improvement in his quality of life.



The surgery was part of the CADET project at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. Oran, now 13, has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and has suffered multiple daily seizures since age three.

The neurostimulator, Picostim, made by UK company Amber Therapeutics, is being assessed for its safety and effectiveness in severe epilepsy cases.



