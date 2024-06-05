World-renowned photographer Thomas Fynn takes Ghanaian culture to California

L-R: Thomas Appleton Lamb, Allyson Allen, Thomas Fynn

Source: GNA

Renowned Ghanaian photographer Thomas Fynn is showcasing Ghanaian and African culture in California through his exhibition, "Spirit Possession: Celebration of Ghanaian Faces, African Culture and Heritage."

The event, held at the Orange County Center for Contemporary Art from June 1 to June 29, 2024, highlights Ghana as a prime tourist destination.



The exhibition, which features traditional and contemporary textiles, is in collaboration with US photographers Thomas Appleton Lamb and Allyson Allen. The opening reception drew 650 attendees.

Fynn's work aims to promote cultural appreciation and economic growth for Ghana. Prior exhibitions were held in Accra, Ghana.



