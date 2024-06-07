Ya-Na bans display of small arms in Dagbon at public events

Ya-Na Abukari II

Source: GNA

The Dagbon Traditional Council has banned the possession and display of small arms and light weapons at events in Dagbon, following concerns about their misuse by youth during traditional and cultural events.

Ya-Na Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon Kingdom, announced the ban and directed chiefs and youth to stop displaying assault rifles, instead showcasing their culture and tradition.



The council also handed over keys to 18 newly built houses for affected families at the Gbewaa Palace re-development site.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, expressed support for the ban and called for collaboration to enforce the law.



