Ya Naa congratulates Dr. Amin Adam on his appointment as Finance Minister

Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II

The overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, has conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Minister for Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Anta. The message of felicitation was delivered through a statement by the secretary of the Gbewaa Palace.

In the statement, the Ya Naa expressed his profound congratulations to Dr. Adam for his appointment as the Minister of Finance, considering it a symbol of hope for Ghana's economic renewal.



The overlord highlighted Dr. Adam's dedication, exemplary leadership, and track record of commitment to public service, expressing confidence in his ability to navigate the complexities of the nation's finances with wisdom and integrity.



The Ya Naa urged Dr. Amin to embark on his new role with a vision to foster sustainable economic growth, promote equitable development, and ensure financial stability for all citizens. He wished for the minister's tenure to be marked by bold initiatives, prudent stewardship, and inclusive policies that uplift every corner of society.

The Dagbon overlord assured Dr. Adam of full support from the people of Dagbon, emphasising that his appointment symbolises a new chapter in the nation's economic narrative. He concluded the message with a prayer for strength, wisdom from ancestors, and guidance in fulfilling the aspirations of future generations.



Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Anta was recently reassigned to lead the Ministry of Finance in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's ministerial reshuffle. Prior to this, he served as the minister of state in the Ministry of Finance.